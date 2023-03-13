Upstate New York City Just Named The Best Bar Town In America

If you're looking for the Best Bar Town in America, look no further than Central New York and Upstate.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is returning to Syracuse to celebrate the fact Syracuse New York was just named the “Best Bar Town” in America by Barstool in a March Madness-style online competition for 2023.

Barstool Sports Barstool Sports loading...

The competition was between 64 towns and cities across the U.S. The winner of each bracket was determined by total points from social media where people were encouraged to post their town’s unique hashtag (#SyracuseBBT) on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. Another way each city got votes was when people bought their city themed “Best Bar Town” clothing and merchandise from Barstool.

According to Syracuse.com, the competition was a hard one for Syracuse to win:

Syracuse started as a No. 5-seed in the Northeast region, facing well-known college towns like State College, Pennsylvania, and Morgantown, West Virginia. The Salt City beat Greenville, North Carolina, in the Final Four and then triumphed over Washington State University’s Pullman, Washington, in the championship on Saturday."

Summer Of 2022, Dave Portnoy Invaded Syracuse And Utica

Dave is pretty famous on social media for his pizza reviews. Over the summer of 2022, he made the trip to Syracuse and Utica. In Syracuse he made pit stops at Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen and Varsity Pizza. Varsity Pizza got a 6.5 rating out of 10, where Dave actually called it “typical college pizza.” Portnoy also stopped at Purple Banana, rating their smoothie bowls 10 out of 10.

In Utica he visited O’scugnizzo and gave our classic upside down pizza a 8.1 rating and a thumbs up. You can read about the rest of his summer trip online here.

