A 42-year-old Syracuse man was arrested on Saturday after deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said he was driving 101 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 490.

Lonnie N. Spruiel was operating a rental vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Deputies reported that Spruiel’s driver’s license was suspended, and he was not listed as an authorized driver on the rental agreement. A licensed passenger of the vehicle was the only authorized driver for the rental.

Spruiel’s 14-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle during the incident. Deputies charged Spruiel with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Spruiel was issued traffic citations and an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

