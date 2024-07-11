Here’s What You Need To Know About Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend 2024

You don't want to miss the 2024 Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend. Here's a full schedule of events.

Pirate's Weekend is happening from Thursday, July 18th to Sunday, July 21st. Pirate’s Weekend has all your favorites like the famous Pirate pub crawl, beach treasure hunts, craft and vendor fair, live music, bonfire, and Landshark recovery specials.

2024 Schedule

***Please note this schedule is subject to change. You can get the latest schedule online here***

Thursday, July 18

5:45 pm- The mayor and political dignitaries will officially sanction Pirates Weekend by raising the pirate flag – Bandstand

- Classic Car Cruise Night- Sunset Park

- Pirate Invasion: The Pirates will capture a local celebrity in the village park near Eddies. Pirate flags are displayed in village.

- Pirate Activities throughout the village.

6PM – The Pirate kidnapping of a local celebrity will be held for ransom! The captured will be brought to many businesses to obtain ransom for release. All proceeds will benefit The Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

- Live Music – East Shore All Stars– Harpoon Eddies

8PM Outdoor Movie- The Pirates of the Caribbean! Village Green By The Bandstand

· Various Activities Throughout the Beach

Friday, July 19

5 pm – Pirate Activities throughout the village.

6 pm – Live Music – Painted Black – Brew Haus

7 pm – Live Music – Master Thieves– Harpoon Eddies

7 pm – 10 pm – Best of the beach pirates Grog Crawl! Prizes! Drawing @ 10:00 PM, Sunset Grill. Punch Cards are available at all participating businesses.

Saturday, July 20

Family Fun Day

9 am – Breakfast with Pirates, Pancake House, Main Street

10 am Crafters and Vendors throughout the village.

10 am – Pirate’s Booty Treasure Hunt on the beach at 15th Ave; dig for buried gold coins and redeem them for a toy at the “treasure chest.”

11am – Pirate Activities at the village bandstand and throughout, including face painting, and hat making.

11am – Balloon Twisting w/ Paul Jackman – Amusement District

1 pm – Our Famous “Pirate Parade” Main St. & Park Ave.

2 pm – Pirate Reenactment @ Sunset Park

6 pm – Live Music – Gone Rogue – Brew Haus

7 pm – Live Music – Soul Injection – Harpoon Eddies

7:30 – Pirate Zombie Walk from Amusement Park continues to beach front ends at Bon Fire.

8:30 pm – Family Bonfire on the beach at 15th Ave.

9 pm – Live Music – AZ IF– Crazy Clam

9:30 pm Pirate Fireworks over the lake

Sunday July 21

8 am - 11am – Breakfast with Pirates, Pancake House, Main street

9 am Crafters and Vendor’s throughout the village

12pm – Pirate Puppy Parade Sponsored by Land Shark Parade starts at 18th AVE and proceeds to Carello's Corner Parking Lot.

12 pm - 3pm Pirates Boar Flotilla / Judging will be by vessel on The Canal and Lakefront

2pm - 4pm Bloody Mary Contest: Specialty Bloody Mary Contests throughout the Beach.

2 pm – Live Music – Showtime– Harpoon Eddies

2 pm – Live Music – Moss Back Mule Band – Brew Haus

2pm Entertainment TBA sponsored/organized by Oneida Lake Arts & Heritage Center - Linda Williams

Have a love for being a pirate?! Interested in being a volunteer for pirate’s weekend? Or parade questions – Text or call: Emaj Smith 315-383-6568.