Support 3 Small Central New York Businesses For The First Time

This Small Business Saturday, you'll be able to shop and support 3 Central New York businesses, all at once, all celebrating for the first time.

Bri's Blings of Munnsville is hosting Small Business Saturday for the first time on Saturday November 30th from 8AM - 8PM. This also marks the first year of business for Bri, and they will have plenty of sales in the store. Part of some of the specials are a buy 1 get 1 deal, and 50% off everything.

I am a wife, Mother, daughter, sister, co worker, and ME. I am a sandwich generation woman with 2 kids, 1 that is special needs and aging parents and we all live together. I work full time at a job with its own stressors. I am frequently asked “How do you do it?” Well, what you see is “how I do it”. I create jewelry, trinkets and candle holders as my way to unwind and handle stress."

You can browse her inventory online here.

Also, Black Friday they will be open early at 8AM. Part of the deals include all earrings are buy 2 get 1 free, and everything else in the store is 20% off. You'll find all sorts of handmade jewelry, gifts and more.

Tarot Readings And More

Kellie Psychic Medium and Dave The Seer, will be selling Tarot Readings, gift certificates, and all sorts of specials between 10AM - 5PM at Bri's. You can book sessions online through Bri's Blings. Both have many years of experience in the Central New York region, and this will be their first hosting Small Business Saturday.

