Summer Night Glow Golf Is Back In Central New York

Looking for a fun and unique way to spend a summer evening? Why not play some Glow Golf right here in Central New York.

It's the 4th Summer Night Glow Golf event happening at Gold Rush Adventure Golf of Westmoreland on Friday July 19th from 9:00PM - 11:00PM. Golf under the stars, with a special twist.

For just $10 per person, they will provide glowing bracelets and necklaces, clubs, and golf balls. The course will be illuminated with black lights, big flood lights, and black light colors in the underpasses. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark fun, Gold Rush will have ice cream, soda, snacks, and souvenirs available for purchase.

"We do ask that you book a reservation, but walk-ups are welcome. Reservations are scheduled in 5-minute slots to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone. We accept cash or Venmo for your convenience. To book your reservation, call 315-853-1337 between 10am and 9pm, or text 239-628-9034 anytime."

Gold Rush Adventure Golf has been a part of the Westmoreland community for about 30 years. This family-owned and operated adventure golf course offers an 18-hole experience.

"Travel back in time with astronauts, meet John Wayne, talk with dinosaurs, visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and get lost out west with cowboys and horses. Each hole offers a new adventure, ensuring that your experience is both fun and memorable."

Gold Rush is located on Route 233 in Westmoreland, just 1.5 miles south of the New York State Thruway. If you have any questions on the Glow event, you can find them on Facebook online here.

