What Is Happening With Subway In New Hartford?

Is the Subway in New Hartford on Seneca Turnpike closed? What's going on with this location?

This question was asked in the New Hartford NY Community Discussion Facebook group- "Ummm... when did Subway on Seneca Turnpike close?"

After looking on Google, and Subway's official website for this location, they have the description of "Temporary Closed" on both locations. Are they remodeling? We have reached out and are waiting to hear back.

Joan Williams Dowd wrote "I tried August 2nd, they were boarded up then. The website says temporarily closed for this one and the one in Clinton."

WIBX reported back in July of 2024 that the Clinton location was closed for good.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, this store is now permanently closed. We would like to thank you for your patronage over the past many years and extend to you our gratitude for your business. We hope you will recall fondly our little store and its place in this wonderful community. It has truly been a pleasure to serve you.

Does the New Hartford location have the same fate?

At this time, further details regarding why the Clinton Subway was marked for closure have not been forthcoming. Hopefully this isn't the case with the New Hartford location.

It's no secret that the food industry is struggling to keep up with changing consumer spending habits, inflation, and ongoing supply chain issues. Just this year, Applebee's and Red Lobster abruptly closed a string of stores to stay afloat, while the major grocery chain Stop & Shop was forced to shutter several "underperforming" stores to continue operations."

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

