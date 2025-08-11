If you scored free Buffalo Bills training camp tickets this summer, here’s a heads-up: trying to flip them for cash could cost you way more than you think.

A News10NBC investigation found dozens of free Bills training camp tickets being sold on the secondary market, despite a state law passed three years ago that bans the sale of complimentary tickets. That includes listings on popular sites like StubHub, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist.

StubHub Pulls Bills Tickets, Penalizes Sellers for Breaking NY Law

When News10NBC notified StubHub, the resale giant moved fast, apparently pulling the listings. But they didn’t stop there. StubHub says sellers who violate the rule can face hefty penalties, including having their earnings reversed, being charged additional fees, and even being permanently suspended from the platform.

The company’s user agreement states that penalties can equal or even double the cost of the ticket. That means selling a free ticket could actually end up costing you hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

While many fans may not realize the law exists, ignorance won’t save you from the fines. New York’s “free ticket” law applies to concerts, sporting events, and any other ticketed event where the original ticket was issued at no charge.

News10NBC also found Bills camp tickets being sold on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist, all in violation of state law.

