Running a typical 5K is hard enough. Now imagine adding fire hoses, rescue dummies, sandbags, CPR and a few mental challenges along the way.

Central New Yorkers will have the chance to experience a small taste of what first responders face during the inaugural Strength to Serve Challenge at Green Lakes State Park.

New Obstacle Course Coming to Green Lakes State Park

The Strength to Serve Challenge will take place Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville.

The three-mile obstacle course features 30 challenges inspired by the work of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and 911 dispatchers. It was created by Brian Fontaine, a retired volunteer firefighter and EMT from Manlius who spent 25 years responding to emergencies.

Read More: Wear Lederhosen, Get a Free Drink at Saranac Oktoberfest

This is not your average walk in the park. Participants will be asked to test their strength, endurance, memory and ability to work as a team.

Fire Hoses, CPR and Rescue Missions Await

The race begins with a half-mile warmup run along the beach before participants face a simulated fire breach that requires them to push through wall studs.

Other challenges include hauling hoses up and down hills, carrying extrication tools and sandbags, dragging rescue dummies, performing CPR, navigating mazes and balance beams and completing memory tests. There will also be a challenge inspired by the physical skills police officers may need when dealing with a combative suspect.

Get our free mobile app

The obstacles are designed to be scalable, so participants do not need to be elite athletes or actual first responders. Anyone unable to complete an obstacle can move to a penalty area and perform pushups or burpees instead.

Although, depending on how you feel about burpees, that may not sound like much of an escape.

You Can Race, Run or Walk the Course

The Strength to Serve Challenge is open to participants ages 12 and older and all fitness levels are welcome.

Read More: Utica Fire Hydrant Inspections Begin August 31

People can race competitively, walk the course or complete it as part of a team. Competitive participants can compete for championships in several divisions, including Fire, Police, EMS, 911 Dispatch, Nurses, Teachers and Open.

The race begins at 9 a.m., with participants departing in waves at 10-minute intervals.

Registration costs $54, including the registration fee, and will remain open until 8 p.m. on September 12, unless spots fill sooner. Participants can register through the official Strength to Serve Challenge website.

Race Supports Central New York Children and Families

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Joyful Giving Project, a developing charitable initiative serving Central New York children and families affected by divorce, distance and the loss of a loved one.

Fontaine created the initiative as another way to serve the community and support children experiencing difficult or traumatic circumstances.

More Than an Obstacle Course Race

The day will also feature a community expo with food trucks, information booths from local businesses and hospitals and a scheduled Life Flight helicopter landing.

Whether you are chasing a spot on the podium, looking for a memorable team-building experience or just curious to see how you would handle a first responder-inspired challenge, this race promises a workout you will not soon forget.

2026 America's Best Looking Police Cruisers How do the New York State Police cruisers rank among cruisers from the rest of the 50 states? Gallery Credit: Karolyi