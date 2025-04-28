Several counties across New York State are now under a Weather Watch for Tuesday, April 29, 2025. This means that conditions are ripe for thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes. Areas like Erie, Monroe, Onondaga, and several others are in the affected zone, and local residents should be prepared for potential flooding, downed trees, power outages, and hazardous driving conditions.

When severe weather strikes, knowing the difference between a watch and a warning isn’t just helpful, it can be life-saving.

Too often, people hear these alerts and assume they’re interchangeable. They aren’t. Understanding what each one means and how you should respond can make all the difference when minutes matter most.

What Is a Weather Watch?

A watch means be prepared: Severe weather conditions are possible in and near the watch area. But it doesn’t guarantee that a storm will happen. The atmosphere is just primed for it.

During a watch:

Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, or tornadoes.

You should stay alert, review your safety plan, and monitor weather updates.

It’s the time to make sure you can act quickly if needed. It's not the time to panic, but definitely the time to pay attention.

What Is a Weather Warning?

A warning means take action now: Severe weather is happening or is about to happen in your location.

Warnings are issued when a dangerous storm has been spotted either by radar or by trained weather spotters, and it’s moving toward you.

During a warning:

Severe conditions are imminent or already occurring.

You should immediately seek shelter and protect yourself.

Delaying even a few minutes could put you at serious risk.

Quick Way to Remember

Weather Alert What It Means What You Should Do Watch Be prepared — conditions are right for severe weather Stay informed and ready to act Warning Take action — severe weather is happening or about to happen Seek shelter immediately

Tips for Staying Safe

Ignoring a watch could leave you scrambling if the weather suddenly worsens. Ignoring a warning could put you in real danger.

Staying weather-aware is especially important during seasons like spring and early summer, when severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods are more common across New York State and beyond.

With an enhanced risk for severe storms this week across Erie, Monroe, Oneida, Onondaga, and surrounding counties, it's the perfect time to make sure you understand these critical alerts.

Turn on emergency alerts on your phone. Follow trusted local weather sources. Have a plan for where you’ll go if a warning is issued. Never ignore a warning — your life could depend on it.

Watch = Be Ready.

Warning = Take Cover.

