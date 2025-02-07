New York Chick-fil-A Mat Heist Ends In Hours

A bizarre yet amusing case of theft in North Greenbush, New York ended swiftly after a stolen Chick-fil-A floor mat was returned just hours after the internet got involved.

The Great Chick-fil-A Rug Heist

On Saturday, February 1st, an enthusiastic Chick-fil-A fan took his love for the brand a step too far when he swiped a floor mat from the restaurant. According to a post by the North Greenbush Police Department, the man placed an unusual order of an "I would like to get arrested Deluxe with waffle fries" by walking off with the restaurant’s signature rug. While the crime may have seemed lighthearted to some, management made it clear that theft would not be tolerated.

Public Appeal & Swift Return

Law enforcement in North Greenbush took to social media, sharing surveillance photos and requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect. Their post, laced with humor, noted that while the rug would indeed make a great addition to any fast-food enthusiast’s decor, there were legal ways to show Chick-fil-A pride—like purchasing merchandise from the company’s online store.

Rather than pressing charges, management at Chick-fil-A North Greenbush offered an alternative punishment: a suspension of chicken nug privileges—a penalty they jokingly deemed far worse than legal action. However, if the mat was not returned, police said that charges would be pursued. The offer though, had a time limit.

Chick-fil-A Rug Stolen in North Greenbush—Returned Within Hours

The power of social media worked quickly. Within five hours of the post going live, the stolen mat was returned. Authorities updated their announcement at 8:35 AM on February 7th, confirming that the rug was back where it belonged. The suspect, now off the hook, will not face criminal charges.

