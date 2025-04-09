Want to Be in a Spielberg Movie? Emily Blunt’s New York Film Needs Background Actors

Get ready to trade your flannel for fame. Steven Spielberg is officially bringing his next big film project to Upstate New York, and you could be in it!

The legendary director behind “Jurassic Park,” “E.T.,” and “Indiana Jones” is currently working on a new UFO-themed sci-fi film, currently under the code name “Non-View” with the working title “The Dish.” Filming has already started in New Jersey and Westchester County, but now it's Upstate’s time to shine.

Casting Call in the Catskills

Grant Wilfley Casting just announced a casting call for background actors in Greene County, with filming set to take place April 10–11 in Catskill and Haines Falls—a quick road trip from many parts of Central New York.

No acting experience? No problem. They’re looking for everyday folks to play hotel guests, diner patrons, and drivers with cars. If you've got a good selfie, a reliable car, and a free schedule, you could be part of the movie.

Here’s what you need to submit:

Name, age, and contact info

Your availability for April 10–11

Two non-professional photos (close-up and full body)

A description of any visible tattoos

Union status (if you have it)

Confirmation that you live in Greene County

If you want to bring your car on set: include make, model, color, and photos

Send it all to nonview@gwcnyc.com with the subject line: “HVFC Greene County Locals.”

A Hollywood Heavy-Hitter Cast

Spielberg is directing Emily Blunt (known for “A Quiet Place,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) and Wyatt Russell (Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), who have already been spotted filming in Montville, NJ and White Plains, NY.

Other A-listers rumored to appear include Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Josh O'Connor and Colman Domingo.

So grab your phone, snap those pics, and send in your info. Who knows? The next big Hollywood blockbuster might just feature your face!

