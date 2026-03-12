If you didn’t get to make the trip to Italy for the Winter Olympics this year (same), you’re still going to get a pretty incredible chance to see some of the biggest names in Olympic figure skating right here in New York.

Fresh off the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, several of Team USA’s biggest skating stars are heading out on tour, and they’re stopping in Upstate New York.

Stars on Ice is bringing Olympic medalists and fan-favorite skaters to the region this spring with two stops that are both within driving distance for Central New Yorkers.

Where You Can See the Show

The tour will make two Upstate New York appearances:

Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at MVP Arena

Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

There’s also a show on Long Island at UBS Arena on May 3 if you happen to be heading downstate.

Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

Olympic Stars Taking the Ice

This year’s tour lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in American skating.

Fans will get to see performances from Olympic champions and medalists including Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin and Amber Glenn.

The tour will also feature Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea, Isabeau Levito and Jason Brown.

If you watched any of the Olympic coverage this year, you probably already recognize a few of those names.

A Chance to See Olympic Talent Up Close

Team USA had an impressive run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, bringing home three medals: two gold and one silver.

One of the biggest moments came from Alysa Liu, who captured a gold medal and became the first American woman in 24 years to win Olympic figure skating gold.

Now fans will get to see those routines, and some brand-new ones, performed live on the ice.

A Special Experience for Fans

If you want an even closer look, there’s also something called the Stargazer Pass.

That add-on ticket gives fans access to:

Pre-show warmups on the ice

A Q&A session with the skaters

An inside look at what goes into a world-class skating performance

Basically, it’s the closest you’ll get to feeling like you’re backstage at the Olympics.

If you’re a fan of figure skating, or just want to see some world-class athletes do things on ice that seem physically impossible, this could be a pretty unforgettable show.

