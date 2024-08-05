Halloween Has Arrived Early In New Hartford For 2024

It's the most wonderful time of the year - and no, we aren't talking about winter. Halloween has arrived in Central New York in New Hartford.

Fall is right around the corner which means it's almost Halloween season. Halloween will be here before you know it, and maybe you've already started brainstorming ideas for what you will be dressing up as. There's so many possibilities.

As of August 2024, Spirit Halloween has opening in New Hartford, right inside Sangertown Square Mall. Meaning, your Halloween shopping, decorations, and everything you could need to celebrate has arrived.

Where Is Spirit Halloween Open For 2024 In Central New York?

Here's what we found on the Spirit website, and of course after shopping in New Hartford:

Amsterdam- This store is located next to Rent A Center located at 111 Sanford Farms in Amsterdam. Go here for hours.

Cicero- This location is located at 5671 Circle Drive East, in the former Office Max. For hours go here.

New Hartford- Next to Spencer Gifts inside Sangertown Square Mall located at 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. For hours go here.

Oswego- This store is located inside the former Advanced Auto located at 293 New York 104 in Oswego. Go here for hours.

Rome- This location will be in Freedom Plaza on Erie Blvd. For hours, go here.

Syracuse- This store is located inside the former Michaels at 337 Northern Lights Plaza in Syracuse. For hours go here. There is another in Destiny USA as well, you can go here for hours. Also, another location at Westvale Plaza.

Check out more locations online here.

