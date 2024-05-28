Spicing Up Central New York- 1 Woman And Her Incredible Salsa

Did you know you can buy incredible salsa at the store that's made fresh right here in Central New York? Throw those other crappy jars away.

Have you tasted Chica Celita's Salsa? Local owner Becky is a hard working mother, wife, and a true entrepreneur. She's a proud women run business. Chica Celita's is her second business (in addition to her own massage therapy practice) and has managed to grow this business in under 2 years. Her husband Mike let us know that Chica Celita's Salsa is currently located in almost 60 stores from Rochester, to Saratoga.

"She produces, promotes, sells, and delivers her salsa and is a true dynamo who deserves some recognition and celebration for her achievements."

Brief History Of Chica Celita's

Chica Celita's Salsa Celia's Food Products is inspired by Becky's grandmother, Celita, who loved sharing traditional Mexican food from Puebla with her family. Becky started making salsa for gatherings, which became popular due to its perfect blend and consistency.

Chica Celita's offers an authentic salsa that has become a local favorite, capturing the spirit of fun and community. They aim to bring people together with their delicious, smooth salsa, continuing the tradition of shared meals and joyous gatherings. They currently sell an amazing medium style you will love.

Where To Buy?

Here's some places in Central New York you can find the delicious medium salsa at:

A2Z Deli

(315) 953-4066

4464 Peterboro St, Vernon, NY 13476

Villa Verona Vineyard

(315) 363-3305

4914 NY-365, Oneida, NY 13421

Chanatry's Market

(315) 724-4107

485 French Rd., Utica, NY 13501

Peters Cornucopia

(315) 724-4998 ext. 3

‍38 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, New York 13413

Utica Bread

(315) 624-BAKE

412 Main St., Utica, NY 13501

52 1/2 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413

32 1/2 Chenango Ave., Clinton, NY 13323

50 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Utica Coffee

(315) 624-9596

92 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

(315) 272-2358

1 W Park Row, Clinton, NY 13323

Street Corner Market

(315) 624-9276

167 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501

Kid's Farm Market

(315) 737-7171

9282 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

Tony's Pizza

(315) 737-9172

‍3899 Oneida St, New Hartford, NY 13413

North Star Orchards

(315) 853-1024

‍4741 NY-233, Westmoreland, NY 13490

Savicki's Farm Market

(315) 737-7949

‍3295 NY-12, Clinton, NY 13323

DeSantis Meat Market

(315) 896-4300

8196 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304

SWANK.

(315) 824-8800

2 Broad St, Hamilton, NY 13346

Clinton Cider Mill

(315) 853-5756

28 Elm St, Clinton, NY 13323

MVCC Cafeteria Store

(315) 792-5400

1101 Sherman Dr, Utica, NY 13501

Community Co-Op Little Falls

(315) 823-0686

589 Albany St, Little Falls, NY 13365

Callee 1945

(315) 367-0007

134 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421

Brimfield Farm Winery

(315) 853-8175

8300 Brimfield St, Clinton, NY 13323

Sweet Life of a Baker

(315) 280-4975

552 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill, NY 13461

Fresco Fish

(315) 534-5966

36 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, NY 13413

Hapanowicz Brothers Meat Market

(315) 736-8288

19 Clinton St, New York Mills, NY 13417

Blue Mingo Grill

(607) 547-7496

6098 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Ridgewood Market & Deli

(315) 724-7633

2514 Oneida St, Utica, NY 13501

Holland Farms

(315) 736-6044

50 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY 13495

Find more locations online here.

