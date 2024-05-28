Spicing Up Central New York- 1 Woman And Her Incredible Salsa
Did you know you can buy incredible salsa at the store that's made fresh right here in Central New York? Throw those other crappy jars away.
Have you tasted Chica Celita's Salsa? Local owner Becky is a hard working mother, wife, and a true entrepreneur. She's a proud women run business. Chica Celita's is her second business (in addition to her own massage therapy practice) and has managed to grow this business in under 2 years. Her husband Mike let us know that Chica Celita's Salsa is currently located in almost 60 stores from Rochester, to Saratoga.
"She produces, promotes, sells, and delivers her salsa and is a true dynamo who deserves some recognition and celebration for her achievements."
Brief History Of Chica Celita's
Chica Celita's Salsa Celia's Food Products is inspired by Becky's grandmother, Celita, who loved sharing traditional Mexican food from Puebla with her family. Becky started making salsa for gatherings, which became popular due to its perfect blend and consistency.
Chica Celita's offers an authentic salsa that has become a local favorite, capturing the spirit of fun and community. They aim to bring people together with their delicious, smooth salsa, continuing the tradition of shared meals and joyous gatherings. They currently sell an amazing medium style you will love.
Where To Buy?
Here's some places in Central New York you can find the delicious medium salsa at:
A2Z Deli
(315) 953-4066
4464 Peterboro St, Vernon, NY 13476
Villa Verona Vineyard
(315) 363-3305
4914 NY-365, Oneida, NY 13421
Chanatry's Market
(315) 724-4107
485 French Rd., Utica, NY 13501
Peters Cornucopia
(315) 724-4998 ext. 3
38 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, New York 13413
Utica Bread
(315) 624-BAKE
412 Main St., Utica, NY 13501
52 1/2 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413
32 1/2 Chenango Ave., Clinton, NY 13323
50 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502
Utica Coffee
(315) 624-9596
92 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
(315) 272-2358
1 W Park Row, Clinton, NY 13323
Street Corner Market
(315) 624-9276
167 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501
Kid's Farm Market
(315) 737-7171
9282 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413
Tony's Pizza
(315) 737-9172
3899 Oneida St, New Hartford, NY 13413
North Star Orchards
(315) 853-1024
4741 NY-233, Westmoreland, NY 13490
Savicki's Farm Market
(315) 737-7949
3295 NY-12, Clinton, NY 13323
DeSantis Meat Market
(315) 896-4300
8196 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304
SWANK.
(315) 824-8800
2 Broad St, Hamilton, NY 13346
Clinton Cider Mill
(315) 853-5756
28 Elm St, Clinton, NY 13323
MVCC Cafeteria Store
(315) 792-5400
1101 Sherman Dr, Utica, NY 13501
Community Co-Op Little Falls
(315) 823-0686
589 Albany St, Little Falls, NY 13365
Callee 1945
(315) 367-0007
134 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421
Brimfield Farm Winery
(315) 853-8175
8300 Brimfield St, Clinton, NY 13323
Sweet Life of a Baker
(315) 280-4975
552 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill, NY 13461
Fresco Fish
(315) 534-5966
36 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, NY 13413
Hapanowicz Brothers Meat Market
(315) 736-8288
19 Clinton St, New York Mills, NY 13417
Blue Mingo Grill
(607) 547-7496
6098 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY 13326
Ridgewood Market & Deli
(315) 724-7633
2514 Oneida St, Utica, NY 13501
Holland Farms
(315) 736-6044
50 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY 13495
Find more locations online here.
