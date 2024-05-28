Spicing Up Central New York- 1 Woman And Her Incredible Salsa

Spicing Up Central New York- 1 Woman And Her Incredible Salsa

Chica Celita's Salsa

Did you know you can buy incredible salsa at the store that's made fresh right here in Central New York? Throw those other crappy jars away.

Have you tasted Chica Celita's Salsa? Local owner Becky is a hard working mother, wife, and a true entrepreneur. She's a proud women run business. Chica Celita's is her second business (in addition to her own massage therapy practice) and has managed to grow this business in under 2 years. Her husband Mike let us know that Chica Celita's Salsa is currently located in almost 60 stores from Rochester, to Saratoga.

"She produces, promotes, sells, and delivers her salsa and is a true dynamo who deserves some recognition and celebration for her achievements."

Brief History Of Chica Celita's

Chica Celita's Salsa Celia's Food Products is inspired by Becky's grandmother, Celita, who loved sharing traditional Mexican food from Puebla with her family. Becky started making salsa for gatherings, which became popular due to its perfect blend and consistency.

Chica Celita's offers an authentic salsa that has become a local favorite, capturing the spirit of fun and community. They aim to bring people together with their delicious, smooth salsa, continuing the tradition of shared meals and joyous gatherings. They currently sell an amazing medium style you will love.

CREDIT: Fit Body Bootcamp
loading...

READ MORE: Nominate Your Fave Women Owned and Operated Biz for WOO! 

 

Where To Buy?

Here's some places in Central New York you can find the delicious medium salsa at:

A2Z Deli
(315) 953-4066
4464 Peterboro St, Vernon, NY 13476

Villa Verona Vineyard
(315) 363-3305
4914 NY-365, Oneida, NY 13421

Chanatry's Market
(315) 724-4107
485 French Rd., Utica, NY 13501

Peters Cornucopia
(315) 724-4998 ext. 3
‍38 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, New York 13413

Utica Bread
(315) 624-BAKE
412 Main St., Utica, NY 13501
52 1/2 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413
32 1/2 Chenango Ave., Clinton, NY 13323
50 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Utica Coffee
(315) 624-9596
92 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
(315) 272-2358
1 W Park Row, Clinton, NY 13323

Street Corner Market
(315) 624-9276
167 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501

Kid's Farm Market
(315) 737-7171
9282 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

Tony's Pizza
(315) 737-9172
‍3899 Oneida St, New Hartford, NY 13413

North Star Orchards
(315) 853-1024
‍4741 NY-233, Westmoreland, NY 13490

Savicki's Farm Market
(315) 737-7949
‍3295 NY-12, Clinton, NY 13323

DeSantis Meat Market
(315) 896-4300
8196 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304

SWANK.
(315) 824-8800
2 Broad St, Hamilton, NY 13346

Clinton Cider Mill
(315) 853-5756
28 Elm St, Clinton, NY 13323

MVCC Cafeteria Store
(315) 792-5400
1101 Sherman Dr, Utica, NY 13501

Community Co-Op Little Falls
(315) 823-0686
589 Albany St, Little Falls, NY 13365

Callee 1945
(315) 367-0007
134 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421

Brimfield Farm Winery
(315) 853-8175
8300 Brimfield St, Clinton, NY 13323

Sweet Life of a Baker
(315) 280-4975
552 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill, NY 13461

Fresco Fish
(315) 534-5966
36 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, NY 13413

Hapanowicz Brothers Meat Market
(315) 736-8288
19 Clinton St, New York Mills, NY 13417

Blue Mingo Grill
(607) 547-7496
6098 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Ridgewood Market & Deli
(315) 724-7633
2514 Oneida St, Utica, NY 13501

Holland Farms
(315) 736-6044
50 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY 13495

Find more locations online here.

12 Restaurants In Upstate New York That Serve The Best Tacos

Tacos have been in America since 1905. Where can you find the best tacos in Upstate New York?

We decided to ask ChatGPT where to find the top taco restaurants in Upstate New York. 

Here's a list of 12 restaurants that ChatGPT has recommended:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Finally! National Taco Day is Here and Here are 15 Places in Upstate New York For You to Celebrate!

National food holidays are fun. And so, after slogging through National Plum Day, National Rutabaga Day, and National Cold Soup Day (among others), it is finally here! National Taco Day (October 3), but who can celebrate tacos with just a single day? Not me! Lets celebrate all month long, and here are 15 great Mexican places in Upstate New York that make awesome tacos!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

 

Filed Under: food, cooking, travel, shopping, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News