Spa Owner Charged in Alleged Prostitution Operation Spanning New York State
A nearly two-year investigation has led to federal charges against a woman accused of running a prostitution ring through multiple Upstate New York spas, stretching from Ulster County to Saratoga County.
According to federal court documents, Qingqin “Coco” Xie is facing racketeering charges for allegedly promoting and managing prostitution businesses disguised as massage parlors.
Spas Under Investigation
The businesses named in the complaint include:
Sun Spa in Waterford
Moon Spa in Rotterdam
Moon Spa in East Greenbush
Court records also reveal that advertisements for these spas contained explicit images and language, and were posted on websites promoting commercial sex.
Disturbing Details From the Complaint
Investigators say the probe included surveillance, financial reviews, and even customer interviews. In one instance, a plumber reported finding drains clogged with condoms at the Sun Spa. Customers later admitted to paying for sexual services at the establishments.
Xie was caught on surveillance depositing large amounts of cash and buying vehicles with cash that is believed to be proceeds from the illegal operations.
After the closure of the East Greenbush spa in late 2024, officials say Xie shifted operations to a Colonie motel and later applied to open new businesses, including the Everyday Health Center in Colonie and another spa in Kingston.
What Investigators Found
FBI agents were spotted Wednesday searching spas in Rotterdam and Waterford. During the searches, law enforcement discovered cash, condoms, and surveillance systems monitoring the spas. The complaint also alleges that Xie used those surveillance systems to track potential police activity.
Court documents state she even withdrew $17,000 in cash to avoid seizure during a warrant execution. While Xie admitted to opening spas, arranging appointments, and paying for ads, she denied knowing that her employees engaged in prostitution.
Xie faces charges related to running commercial sex enterprises. She is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
