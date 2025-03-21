Flight to New York Stops Just in Time After Taxiway Error

Southwest Flight 3278 from Orlando International Airport to Albany, New York, almost took off from the wrong part of the airport: a taxiway instead of the runway. That critical mistake could have led to disaster—but thanks to an alert air traffic controller, tragedy was avoided.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on March 20. The flight had been cleared to take off from Runway 17R, but pilots mistakenly began accelerating down Taxiway H, a parallel taxiway.

As the aircraft reached about 70 knots (roughly 80 mph), an air traffic controller urgently radioed the crew, repeating several times:

“3278 stop. Stop. Southwest 3278 Stop! Cancel takeoff clearance. "You’re on hotel taxiway, Southwest 3278"

Quick-Thinking Air Traffic Control Prevents Possible Disaster on Southwest Flight to Albany

Thankfully, the pilots stopped and no one was hurt.

The aircraft returned to the gate about 40 minutes later and passengers deplaned. Travelers then waited several hours as Southwest scrambled to arrange a new plane and crew. By just after 1 p.m., they took off without further incident, finally landing in Albany at 3:27 p.m., more than three hours behind schedule.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees.”

The Difference in Taxiways

While runway mix-ups are relatively rare, they’re a serious safety concern. Experts say several factors can contribute to such incidents: complex airport layouts, pilot fatigue, and confusing signage or lighting. In this case, Orlando International’s taxiways and runways run parallel, which can be especially tricky during peak traffic or under time pressure.

What Happens Now?

The FAA has launched an investigation into what caused the misjudgment.

Meanwhile, the original aircraft was cleared for another flight later that day and flew to Grand Rapids, Michigan without further issues.

