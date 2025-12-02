Whether you’re planning for retirement or already collecting benefits, several major Social Security changes are coming in 2026, and they’ll affect millions of New Yorkers. From the final shift in retirement age to new tax rules and rising Medicare costs, here’s what residents across the state need to prepare for.

Full Retirement Age Reaches 67

New Yorkers born in 1960 or later will officially see their full retirement age increase to 67 starting in 2026. You can still retire at 62, but your monthly check could be permanently cut by as much as 30%. Waiting until 70 will give you the highest possible benefit.

New Yorkers born between 1955 and 1959 will continue to follow the gradually rising retirement age schedule.

2.8% COLA Increase

Because of inflation, Social Security and SSI benefits will rise by 2.8% in 2026. The average retirement benefit increases from $2,015 to about $2,071. SSI recipients get their first increase on December 31, 2025.

Medicare Part B Premiums Increasing

Not all the news is positive. Medicare Part B premiums will increase from $185 to $202.90 per month. For most people, that amount is deducted directly from their Social Security check.

Higher Earnings Limits for Working Beneficiaries

In 2026, Social Security allows you to earn a little more before benefits are withheld. Under full retirement age, the limit increases to $24,480. SSA withholds $1 for every $2 you earn above the limit.

If you reach FRA in 2026, your earnings limit rises to $65,160. SSA withholds $1 for every $3 above that amount. Withholding stops the month you hit full retirement age.

Once you reach full retirement age, there is no limit on what you can earn.

Higher Maximum Taxable Income

New Yorkers will pay Social Security tax on earnings up to $184,500 in 2026

(up from $176,100). That means higher earners will pay Social Security taxes on a larger portion of their income. This affects higher earners, not retirees.

New $6,000 Senior Tax Deduction

A new deduction will reduce taxable income for older Americans who meet the requirements. People 65 and older can deduct up to $6,000 from taxable income. Income limits apply (up to $75,000 for single filers, $150,000 for couples, for the full deduction). This may reduce or eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits for many seniors.

Work Credits Will Require Slightly More Earnings

To qualify for Social Security, workers need 40 work credits. You can earn up to four per year. In 2026, one credit = $1,890 in earnings. You’ll need $7,560 in wages to earn all four credits (up from $7,240 in 2025). This may impact part-time workers and those with seasonal jobs.

Higher Maximum Monthly Benefit

For Americans with the highest earnings history, the maximum Social Security benefit in 2026 increases to $4,152 per month (up from $4,018 in 2025).

Watch Out for Scams as COLA Notices Go Out

The SSA warns that scammers often target older adults around COLA announcement time. A few reminders:

SSA will never ask for gift cards, wire transfers, or personal info through unverified calls.

COLA notices will be posted securely in your My Social Security online account.

