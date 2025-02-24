Snowball Attack Sparks Murder? New York Suspect Claims Self-Defense
A murder suspect now claims he acted in self-defense following an alleged snowball attack on his truck in Oswego County. The incident happened at a Tops grocery store parking lot in Mexico, N.Y., and has sparked a heated debate as conflicting witness accounts emerge.
Murder Incident in Oswego County
At approximately 2:54 a.m. last Saturday, 32‑year‑old Jacob Walsh was fatally shot at the Tops parking lot on Main St. in Mexico, N.Y. Authorities say the fatal shooting has now led to a murder investigation that is intensifying.
Suspect’s Self-Defense Claim
Zachary W. Chilson was arrested later that same day and is now facing charges of second‑degree murder and second‑degree criminal possession of a weapon. According to court documents, Chilson claims he acted in self-defense after two snowballs were thrown at his truck. He alleges that he confronted two individuals in the parking lot and fired a single round from his gun in response to the attack.
Conflicting Eyewitness Accounts
A friend of the victim, Tommy Coe, who claims he has known Walsh for 15 years, provided a starkly different account of that night. Coe explained that he and Walsh had been dumpster diving before noticing a black pickup truck tailing them. The tension escalated when Walsh identified the truck as belonging to a man involved in a previous dispute.
Read More: Prison Protests Strand New York Inmates Without Essentials
According to Coe, the pair experienced a series of unsettling events:
- They felt watched and noticed the truck rapidly approaching.
- The truck eventually stopped, its high beams blinding them, and a man emerged, verbally provoking them.
- Walsh says that the man was slurring his words.
- The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with Walsh reportedly defending himself.
Coe’s account makes no mention of any snowballs being thrown at the truck—a key detail in Chilson’s self-defense claim. Instead, Coe described an altercation where Walsh attempted to subdue the aggressor before a gunshot was fired.
16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2025
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler