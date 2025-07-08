If you've ever set up a trail camera in your backyard or the woods hoping to catch a glimpse of a fox, deer, or even a nosy raccoon, you might be sitting on a goldmine of data.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just launched a program called Snapshot NY, and it's basically citizen science meets trail cam TikTok. The idea? Every day New Yorkers can now help monitor wildlife across the state by setting up trail cameras and sharing what is captured.

And no, you don’t need a biology degree... or even a particularly fancy camera.

What's Snapshot NY?

Snapshot NY is a new statewide wildlife monitoring project in partnership with Cornell University’s NY Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. It's designed to collect long-term data on wildlife populations using the power of, you guessed it, trail cameras.

And not just in state parks or secluded forests. Scientists are interested in seeing how animals move through suburban neighborhoods, farmland, and even city outskirts like Syracuse, where a 2023 study captured coyotes, foxes, and other critters wandering surprisingly populated areas.

The DEC has divided the state into 4,500 grid cells and is looking for volunteers to set up trail cameras in as many of those as possible. It’s the kind of effort that could change the way New York manages and protects wildlife, and you don’t even have to leave your backyard.

How You Can Help

Over 60% of land in New York is privately owned, and that means DEC scientists simply can’t get to a lot of places where animals live, feed, and move. Snapshot NY bridges that gap by inviting hunters, hikers, landowners, and curious nature lovers to join the data collection effort.

As Angela Fuller, the Cornell professor leading the project, puts it: this is an “unprecedented opportunity” to gather huge-scale, long-term data that can guide everything from wildlife conservation to disease prevention and climate research.

What Will You See?

Let’s be real: you’re probably going to get hundreds of photos of squirrels and chipmunks. But you might also spot:

Deer, turkeys, and red foxes

Coyotes, bobcats, and black bears

The occasional flying squirrel or owl

Or even a rare fisher, a reclusive weasel-like predator native to New York

And yes, there’s always the chance you’ll catch something weird, like a raccoon dragging a slice of pizza or a possum standoff at midnight.

How to Get Involved

Getting started is easy, even if you're not outdoorsy or tech-savvy.

1. Create an account at SnapshotNY.org

You’ll pick a location grid (called a “survey block”) where you plan to place your camera. If your preferred area is already taken, you can waitlist or pick a nearby public land option.

2. Set up your trail camera

You can use your own, or borrow one through the program. There are detailed guides on how to install, aim, and secure it, whether you're in the woods or a backyard.

3. Upload your photos

Every 1–2 weeks, you’ll switch out your SD card, log into your account, and upload your images to help build a statewide dataset.

And don’t worry, no experience is required. If you’ve got a camera, a little curiosity, and access to land, you're in.

Pro Tips

Point your camera north to avoid sunlight false-triggers.

Mount it at knee height for the best wildlife angles.

Avoid busy trails or people-heavy areas to keep the data wild.

And yes, do a walk test before you leave, so you’re not uploading 300 pics of an empty field.

You Can Help Scientists Track Wildlife in NY

Let’s be honest, we’re no strangers to nature. Whether you're in the Mohawk Valley, the Tug Hill Plateau, or near the Adirondacks, there's a good chance your land (or your neighbor’s) is part of a hidden wildlife highway.

Snapshot NY gives you a way to turn curiosity into conservation. It’s not just about snapping cool pics. You’re helping researchers better understand how animals survive, migrate, and adapt across the state, and that can have a real impact on hunting regulations, land development, and even road safety.