Legendary Menu Item Returns To McDonald’s Menus In New York

A legendary menu item will return to McDonald's locations across New York in 2025. No, it's not the McRib. Much better news.

McDonald’s fans have spoken, and the Gods at the Golden Arches have answered. After eight long years, McDonald’s has announced they are bringing back fans' beloved Snack Wraps.

The Snack Wrap will make its triumphant return sometime in 2025 as part of the brand’s “McCrispy” line sporting a new name:"McCrispy Snack Wrap.” According to a release, the McCrispy line will be offered in markets around the world by 2025."

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger verified with ABC News “The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025.” He told the outlet he receives “so many emails” about it. The exact release day has yet to be announced. The original Snack Wrap launched in 2006 but was discontinued in 2016.

Craving a McRib? Try Making Your Own for Less Than $2

The verified coupon site Coupons4Real.com has calculated how much it would cost to recreate the McRib at home. Using ingredients sourced from Walmart, the total cost to recreate the McRib at home was calculated. The total weight of a McRib is 7.4oz, so the ingredients were measured and weighed to replicate the original recipe at the lowest possible cost. They got it down to $1.72.

Ingredient List:

- Smithfield Signature Ground Pork (4 oz) – $0.87 per serving

- Ball Park Tailgaters Deli Rolls (2.5 oz) – $0.72 per bun

- Great Value Hamburger Dill Chip Pickles (0.2 oz) – $0.03 per serving

- Fresh Whole White Onion (0.3 oz) – $0.06 per serving

- PL Great Value BBQ Sauce Original (0.4 oz) – $0.04 per serving

If you'd like the recipe/step by step process:

Recipe Steps: 1. Prepare the Pork: Get your pre-ground pork mince and add a small amount of water to create a stickier texture. 2. Shape the Patties: Form the ground pork into patties that resemble ribs shapes, ensuring each patty is no more than 4 ounces to fit in the bun. 3. Create the "Rib" Look: Use your fingers to make little indentations on the patties to imitate the ribs. 4. Freeze the Patties: Place the patties on parchment paper and freeze until solid. 5. Cook the Patties: There's no need to defrost the patties. They will cook in about three to four minutes per side. Preheat a griddle or cast-iron skillet, and once hot, add the frozen patties rib-side up. Flip after a few minutes and cook the other side until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. 6. Coat with BBQ Sauce: Remove the patties from the skillet, allow them to cool for a few minutes, and then coat both sides in BBQ sauce. 7. Prepare the Toppings: Slice 0.3 oz of white onion and prepare two pickles from the jar (or more, if you prefer). 8. Toast the Bun: Cut the deli roll in half and place it on the hot griddle until lightly browned, which takes about a minute. 9. Assemble the Sandwich: Place the BBQ-coated patty on the bottom half of the bun, then top with the sliced pickles and onions. 10. Enjoy!: Your homemade McRib is ready to go!"

Enjoy!

