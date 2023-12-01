Sleigh Bells Ring- New York Mills 2023 Christmas On Main Street

You'll enjoy all the fun of the holidays at the 2023 Christmas On Main Street happening in New York Mills.

Come spend a fun filled evening with friends and family of all ages. It's all happening on Friday December 8th from 6-8PM their Annual Christmas on Main Street will take place. It has been said that our Christmas on Main Street shows a sense of community, energy and holiday spirit.

6:00 PM - The Christmas Bonfire will be lit. 6:15 PM - Parade of Lights (Lighted Fire Trucks from local communities) 6:30 PM - Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree - The Lorraine Family

Santa will arrive by a Horse Drawn Sleigh (the reindeer are at the North Pole preparing and resting up for Christmas) and will be in the pavilion.

You can check them out on Facebook for the most up to date calendar of events.