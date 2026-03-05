Chances are you’ve made the drive north to The Great Escape in Queensbury at least once. Maybe it was a summer trip with the family, a school field trip, or that one friend who always convinced everyone to ride the Comet five times in a row.

Now the longtime Six Flags park is part of a major business change.

Six Flags announced it has entered agreements to sell seven of its amusement parks, including Six Flags Great Escape, as part of a move to streamline its portfolio and focus on parks with the biggest opportunities for expansion.

But if you’re planning a visit this year, there’s good news.

What the Sale Means for The Great Escape

Six Flags confirmed that The Great Escape in Queensbury will be sold to EPR Properties, along with six other parks across North America. The other parks included in the sale are Michigan’s Adventure (Michigan), Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Texas), Six Flags La Ronde (Montreal), Six Flags St. Louis (Missouri), Valleyfair (Minnesota) and Worlds of Fun (Missouri).

Read More: New York Proposal Would Protect Daily Recess for Elementary Kids

EPR Properties plans to work with experienced operators to run the parks, but the transition is expected to be smooth for visitors.

No Changes Expected for Guests in 2026

If you already bought a season pass or have plans to visit the park this summer, you shouldn’t notice any difference.

Six Flags says all parks will operate normally through the 2026 season. All season passes and memberships will still be honored and multi-park passes will continue to work.

The park names and Six Flags branding will remain the same through 2026.

That means The Great Escape should look and feel exactly the same for visitors throughout the upcoming season.

Why Six Flags Is Selling Parks

According to the company, the move is part of a broader strategy to focus resources on parks with the biggest growth potential. By selling some properties, Six Flags says it can invest more heavily in new rides and attractions, park infrastructure upgrades, improved technology, and enhanced entertainment experiences.

Read More: Binghamton University Adds Women’s Flag Football Program for 2028

After the sale, the company will continue operating 34 parks across North America.

What Happens to the Great Escape Lodge?

For anyone planning a stay at The Great Escape Lodge, there’s no need to worry.

Get our free mobile app

Six Flags says existing hotel reservations will still be honored, and group events or bookings will continue as scheduled during the transition.

Ranking 8 Classic Rides and Attractions at the Great Escape Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany