Measles in 2025: Should New Yorkers Get Revaccinated?

With measles cases on the rise across the U.S., including cases in New York City, many New Yorkers may be wondering if they need another measles vaccine. While most people vaccinated in childhood remain protected for life, some adults may need a booster shot to ensure they’re fully immune.

Why Measles Is a Growing Concern

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world—spreading more easily than COVID-19, the flu, or polio. It can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room, and about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will get sick.

The disease can lead to serious complications, especially in young children and adults over 20. These include pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. Recently, an unvaccinated child in Texas died from measles—the first U.S. measles-related death since 2015.

Do Adults Need Another Measles Shot?

For most people, two doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine provide lifelong protection, with a 97% effectiveness rate. However, some adults may need to check their vaccination history:

Born before 1957? You likely had measles as a child and are considered immune.

You likely had measles as a child and are considered immune. Vaccinated before 1968? You may have received an older version of the vaccine that wasn’t as effective. The CDC recommends getting at least one dose of the current MMR vaccine.

You may have received an older version of the vaccine that wasn’t as effective. The CDC recommends getting at least one dose of the current MMR vaccine. Vaccinated between 1968 and 1989? If you only had one dose, you may need a second dose if you are at higher risk.

One Death Reported As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads

Who Should Consider a Booster Shot?

Public health experts suggest that certain adults should consider getting an additional measles vaccine, including:

People who work in healthcare

College students

Those traveling internationally

People who live or work with immunocompromised individuals

Those in areas experiencing a measles outbreak

New York Urges Residents to Check Their Vaccination Status

New York health officials are urging residents to check their vaccination records as the risk of outbreaks grows. Although there are currently no major outbreaks in New York, two measles cases have been reported in New York City in 2025 so far. In 2024, the state recorded 15 cases, with 14 in NYC.

Measles vaccination rates statewide have dropped below the 95% threshold needed to prevent community outbreaks. To close this gap, health officials are encouraging parents to ensure their children receive both doses of the MMR vaccine.

Measles Makes Comeback, As Outbreak Happens In 22 States

For most adults, the measles vaccine received in childhood is enough to provide lifelong protection. However, if you were vaccinated before 1968, only received one dose, or fall into a high-risk group, a booster shot may be a good idea. If you have concerns about your immunity, talk to your doctor or visit your local health department for guidance

