Shocking Survey Claims New York Isn’t The Highest State For This

How in the world is New York State not the number one state, or number one place in the world, for this classic? Makes no sense honestly.

New Yorkers claim their bagels are the best, but apparently we don't eat as many of these fake donuts as you would believe.

Shane Co. surveyed 3,037 Americans to determine how residents in each state take their bagels. They also surveyed respondents about their favorite bagel flavors, cream cheese flavors, and bagel toppings. They turned that data into delicious results:

We collected the most popular response in each category to determine how each state builds its perfect bagel. Additionally, we determined the average bagel consumption in each state and the average cost an American will spend per bagel sandwich. Insights from Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming are not included in the study due to a small pool of survey respondents."

From their research they learned New York State isn't the top state for bagel sales in America. Heck, we aren't even in the top 5:

10 New Jersey 47.92 9 Pennsylvania 49.24 8 Kentucky 49.26 7 Connecticut 50.00 6 New York 54.04 5 Michigan 57.58 4 Massachusetts 59.25 3 Georgia 59.76 2 Delaware 71.55 1 Maine 73.37

Granted, we are number 6. But really? Maine?

Maine is the most bagel-obsessed state, boasting an average annual consumption of 73.37 bagels. This means bagel lovers in Maine could spend over $500 on bagels each year. For context, Maine’s preferred bagel order is an everything bagel with garden veggie cream cheese topped with bacon, egg, and cheese.

New York prefers Everything Bagels, our top spread is plain cream cheese, and if we add protein to the bagel we go with bacon/egg/cheese.

How do you like your bagels? Text us on our station app to let us know.

13 CNY Gas Station With Breakfast So Good it's Worth Stopping For Sure we'd all love to have time to sit and enjoy the most important meal of the day. But unless, you're retired, it's hard to fit it into a busy morning. Sometimes it's just easier to stop and pick something us. Here are 13 gas stations in Central New York serving up breakfast so good it's worth stopping for. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

More! More of the Best Bagel Destinations in Upstate New York So, how do you start your morning? A piece of toast on the run? A bowl of Cheerios? Ham and eggs? A fruit smoothie? Well, they are all good starters but for this writer (and many other folks) a great way to start the day is with a toasted bagel with a schmear of cream cheese. Filling, healthy, delicious, and convenient. There are dozens of bagel shops spread all over the Upstate region. Here is a starter list of 14 great bagel bakeries, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the St. Lawrence River to the Catskills. Check out the list and see some of the great photos. I can guarantee you that looking at these photographs will make you say, "Yup, it is bagel time!" Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio