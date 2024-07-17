Here’s Where To Find Shelter And Food In The City Of Rome New York

If you need shelter, or food, in the City of Rome New York after the devasting storms and tornado, here's where you can go.

American Red Cross Eastern New York

American Red Cross is operating a shelter at the Aviation Center at 394 Hangar Road,Gate 35 in Rome for residents impacted by the storms. The Red Cross is providing shelter, snacks and water to anyone displaced by the storms.

Connected Community Schools

In response to the devastation, they will be serving food out of their 207 North James Impact Center to anyone in need of a hot meal including first responders. If you are in need, they will have Oneida County staff and their Connected staff available to help.

211 Is Here

Operators from 211 MidYork are available to assist residents in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer Counties for non emergencies.

“Calling 211, texting 898-211 or visiting 211midyork.org can help residents quickly find resources to help deal with any crisis situation caused by the tornado," said United Way of the Mohawk Valley Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Susan Litera.

Great Resources To Check Out

1-800-985-5990 Disaster help line. 315-736-0141 after hours Oneida county DSS, 315-732-6228 MCAT mental health resource.

FEMA App

Use the FEMA app. FEMA's Individuals and Households Program (IHP) provides financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster, who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs. Assistance for individuals and households. Other programs for disaster survivors. Also, services for those that have temporary lost their place of employment.

