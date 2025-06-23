After powerful storms and a confirmed tornado swept through Central New York this past weekend, thousands of residents are still without power, and cleanup efforts are ongoing across Oneida, Madison, and surrounding counties. With high heat and humidity expected through the week, local officials and the American Red Cross have activated emergency shelters, cooling centers, and supply distribution sites to help residents stay safe.

Latest National Grid Storm Restoration Update

According to National Grid, more than 94,000 customers lost power due to the storm. As of 5:00 p.m. Sunday, over 57,900 have been restored, with full restoration in Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida counties projected by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24. Small, isolated outages may extend into Wednesday.

Read More: Fatality Update: 2 Children, 1 Adult Killed, 2 Seriously Injured

More than 2,500 crews are on the ground clearing downed lines, trees, and debris. Customers are reminded to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous and to call 1-800-867-5222 or 911 to report hazards.

Emergency Red Cross Shelter Locations (Open 24/7)

If you’re displaced or need a safe place to go, volunteers from the American Red Cross have opened two 24/7 emergency shelters for anyone displaced or without power. Red Cross shelters are open to all; no ID required.

Oneida County Shelter:

St. Joseph’s Church

5478 Stokes Lee Center Road, Lee Center, NY

Madison County Shelter:

Canastota VFW

3835 Canal Road, Canastota, NY

These shelters offer:

A safe place to sleep

Meals, snacks, and bottled water

First aid and prescription refill services

Emotional support and mental health care

Charging stations for devices

Access to caseworkers for disaster recovery support

Pet accommodations (service animals welcome)

Get our free mobile app

Where to Get Free Dry Ice and Bottled Water (June 23 Only)

National Grid Distribution Site:

Kirkland Senior Center

2 Mill Street, Clark Mills, NY

Monday, June 23 | 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bring a cooler or paper grocery bags. Staff will assist with safe handling of dry ice.

Cooling Centers Now Open Across Oneida & Madison Counties

If you're still without power or trying to escape the heat, the following cooling centers are open to the public. Call ahead for hours unless listed.

Read More: Water Parks, Pools & Splash Pads in Central New York

Utica Area

North Utica Senior Citizens – 50 Riverside Dr, Utica | 315-724-2430

Utica Public Library – 303 Genesee St, Utica | 315-735-2279

Parkway Senior Center – 220 Memorial Pkwy, Utica | 315-223-3073

New Hartford & Clinton

Sangertown Mall – 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford |315-797-8520

Kirkland Town Library – 55 ½ College St, Clinton

M-Th: 10a–9p | Fri: 10a–6p | Sat: 10a–2p | 315-853-2038

Rome Area

Jervis Public Library – 613 N. Washington St, Rome | 315-336-4570

South Rome Senior Center – 112 Ridge St, Rome | 315-339-6457

Sherrill, Oneida & Canastota

Sherrill Kenwood Library – 543 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill

M-Th: 11a–7p | Fri: 11a–6p | 315-363-5980

Chapman Public Pool – 360 N Main St, Oneida

M-F: 12p–5p | Sat: 12p–4p | 315-363-3590

Free when temps are 90°F or higher

Canastota Municipal Pool – 100 Spencer St, Canastota

M-F: 1p–7p | Sat-Sun: 1p–6p | 315-697-7559

Madison County Office for the Aging – 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd, Canastota

M-F: 8a–4p | 315-697-5700

Canastota Public Library – 102 W Center St, Canastota

M-Th: 9a–8p | Fri: 9a–5p | Sat: 9a–12p | 315-697-7030

Chittenango Public Library – 101 Falls Blvd, Chittenango

M-Th: 10a–7p | Fri: 10a–6p | Sat: 10a–2p | 315-687-6331

What To Do Now

If you need shelter or emergency assistance, go to the nearest Red Cross shelter. You don’t need ID, and pets are welcome.

For cooling relief, stop by any of the open cooling centers above.

Visit lite987.com for updates, and follow National Grid on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook or check their Outage Map for real-time restoration updates.

Call 911 or National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 to report downed power lines or safety issues.

Read More: State of Emergency in 32 NY Counties Amid Tornado & Heatwave

Safety Tips During Power Outages

Keep generators outdoors, away from windows

Keep fridge/freezer doors closed to preserve food

Unplug electronics to prevent surges when power returns