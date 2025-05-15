For the second time this month, a high school in Upstate New York was evacuated after a student-issued Chromebook caught fire inside the building.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, when a Chromebook in the J Wing of the Shaker High School in Latham began smoking and caught fire, prompting the school’s fire alarm to go off. The entire student body and staff were evacuated while emergency crews responded.

Read More: Teen Charged in 2022 Murder of Upstate NY 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey

According to fire officials, a hall monitor was able to safely remove the smoking Chromebook from the classroom and bring it outside to minimize exposure to the dangerous fumes caused by a lithium-ion battery malfunction. Fourteen students were evaluated by Colonie EMS for possible smoke inhalation, but no one was hospitalized.

The West Albany Fire Department’s hazardous materials team responded and confirmed the battery was undergoing what’s known as “thermal runaway,” a serious condition where a battery overheats and can potentially explode. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chromebook Fire Forces Evacuation at Shaker High School—State Officials Warn of TikTok Trend

This marks the second Chromebook-related evacuation in New York within a week. On May 5, Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls was also evacuated after a similar situation occurred. That incident is believed to be linked to a viral TikTok trend where students reportedly insert pencil graphite into charging ports to trigger smoke.

Read More: Viral TikTok Trend Sparks Chromebook Fire Fears in NY Schools

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has since issued warnings to schools and parents about the risks associated with this dangerous trend.

While the rest of the school day at Shaker resumed without further issue, the event has sparked renewed concern about student-issued tech and online influence in schools across the state.

New Laws Taking Effect in May 2025 in NY: What You Need to Know New York's latest May 2025 laws cover maternal health, food allergy warnings, veteran support, EBT card protections, and more. Here's what’s changing.