Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central New York

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Here's what we know:

This is effective until 7:00 PM Monday, July 15th 2024. This watch covers a wide area of counties across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. We could see the potential for severe weather conditions including strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

The counties under this watch include Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.

Severe thunderstorms can produce damaging winds exceeding 58 mph, large hail with diameters of 1 inch or more, and the possibility of tornadoes. Flash flooding may also occur in localized areas due to intense rainfall. It is essential for individuals in the affected regions to stay informed through local weather updates and to have a plan in place should severe weather strike.

Precautions such as securing outdoor items, avoiding travel during storms, and seeking shelter in sturdy buildings away from windows are advised. Those with outdoor plans should consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors.

The NWS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Stay tuned to local news channels and weather radios for the latest information on the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a heat advisory for several Central New York counties. This advisory goes into affect Noon July 15th, and runs through 8PM July 16th. It includes the following counties: Yates, Seneca, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome, and Sullivan. During this period, heat index values are expected to reach up to 95 degrees, posing significant health risks due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity. You can read more here.

