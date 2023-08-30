Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian Reveal New Baby Nursery

It's a Girl!

The Tennis GOAT Serena Williams and her former New Yorker, REDDIT founder husband, Alex Ohanian recently announced the birth of their second baby girl.

When the news broke of the new arrival, CBS Go reported: "Ohanian also took to social media to share an update about the newest addition to their family with a sweet message to his wife. "Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "I'm grateful to report our house is [teeming] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

Adira's been Earthside for about a week now, but the big news that has been buzzing since the little Williams-Ohanian birth announcement has been-- what does the baby nursery look like?!

ET Canada reports:

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the tennis superstar gives fans a tour of the very regal nursery she had made for the arrival of her new baby, Adira. First, though, Williams shares a look at what the room was like before the makeover, revealing that it was originally daughter Olympia's room.

Isn't it super cute? And strangely not over the top. Typically when celebrities do nurseries for their newborns, there are few bells and whistles left un dinged or blown. But Adira's nursery seems relaxed and dare I say, normal. Like a kid whose mother isn't a global tennis star and father isn't a global digital entrepreneur.

Congrats to Serena, Alex, Olympia on their new family edition!

If you're looking for a bit more "celebrity" nursery, check this out:

EXCLUSIVE: First Look Inside Baby Romeo Sorrentino's Nursery How amazing is baby Romeo Sorrentino's baby nursery? New Jersey based celebrity designer Vanessa Antonelli picked these soft and neutral colors and open design flow. Follow @vanessaantonelli to see more of her designs

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements That Made Major Headlines From Beyonce ’s record-breaking Instagram announcement to Britney Spears ' first pregnancy, we’ve rounded up the most memorable celebrity pregnancies that made history in pop culture. Check it out, below.