A special piece of New York history is coming to Central New York this summer. The historic Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief is making several stops along the Erie Canal as part of its 2026 "Back to Buffalo Tour."

The boat is traveling from New York City back to Buffalo after celebrating the Erie Canal's 200th birthday last year.

Along the way, families, students, and history fans will have a chance to see the boat up close and learn about life on the canal nearly 200 years ago.

What Is the Seneca Chief?

The Seneca Chief is a full-size replica of one of the boats used when the Erie Canal first opened in 1825.

Read More: Erie Canalway Photo Contest Opens for 2026 Entries

The boat was built by the Buffalo Maritime Center and is used to teach people about New York's canal history.

Today, it serves as a floating classroom where visitors can learn about boatbuilding, canal life, and how the Erie Canal helped New York grow.

Where Will the Boat Stop?

The Seneca Chief will visit several Central New York areas this June, including:

Amsterdam — June 7 and 8

Little Falls — June 9 and 10

Rome — June 11 and 12

Sylvan Beach — June 13

Brewerton — June 14

Baldwinsville — June 17

Many of the stops will include public events, tours, and educational activities.

Little Falls Event Planned for June 10

One of the biggest local events will take place in Little Falls.

The public is invited to visit the Little Falls Canal Harbor and Rotary Park on Wednesday, June 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Read More: Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha Expanding Efforts in Central NY

Visitors can see the boat, meet crew members, and learn about what life was like on the Erie Canal in the 1800s.

There will also be presentations about the boat's history and why the Erie Canal was so important to New York.

Rome Stop Scheduled for June 11 and 12

After leaving Little Falls, the Seneca Chief will travel to Bellamy Harbor Park in Rome.

Visitors will be able to explore the boat and learn how the Erie Canal helped move people and goods across the state. The event is designed to be fun and educational for both kids and adults.

Why Is the Erie Canal Important?

When the Erie Canal opened in 1825, it changed New York forever.

The canal made it much easier to move products and supplies across the state. It helped businesses grow and made New York one of the most important states in the country.

Today, many communities in Central New York still celebrate their connection to the canal.

A Chance to Step Into History

The Back to Buffalo Tour is expected to reach thousands of students and visitors across New York State.

Get our free mobile app

For many people, it will be a rare chance to step aboard a boat that looks just like one that traveled the Erie Canal 200 years ago.

If you're looking for unique family fun, the Seneca Chief may be worth adding to your calendar.

Important Boat Safety Reminders Before You Launch Officials are reminding boaters to do these things before heading out on the water. Gallery Credit: Unsplash