Central New York has a pretty good reason to look up this weekend.

Saturn will reach its brightest and closest point to Earth for the year on Sunday, October 4. Even better, those famous rings that nearly disappeared from our view in 2025 are starting to show themselves again.

When to Look for Saturn in Central New York

Sunday is the big night when Saturn reaches opposition, meaning Earth passes between Saturn and the sun.

Saturn will rise in the east around sunset, remain visible all night and reach its highest point around midnight.

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You don't need any special equipment to find it. Look for a bright, steady, slightly golden "star" in the eastern sky after dark. As the night goes on, Saturn will climb higher into the sky.

Getting away from the brighter lights of Utica and Rome will give you an even better view, but Saturn should be bright enough to spot from most areas if the skies are clear.

Can You Actually See Saturn's Rings?

Yes, but you'll need a telescope.

In 2025, Saturn's rings appeared almost edge-on from Earth, making them extremely difficult to see through smaller telescopes. Now they're opening back up.

The rings will be tilted about 7.5 degrees toward our view this October, making them much easier to see through a small backyard telescope.

And don't worry if Central New York clouds ruin the party Sunday night. Saturn will remain bright and easy to spot throughout October.

So, the next clear night we get, grab a telescope if you have one and look up. Seeing Saturn's rings with your own eyes is definitely cooler than seeing another picture.