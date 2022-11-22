Mashed potatoes make the world go round. You escape the chaos inside every delicious bite. Mashed potatoes won't betray you, they won't hurt you. They are only there to build you up. How do you make the best mashed potatoes?

A Brief History Of Mashed Potatoes

No, that isn't the name of a book you need to download for your Kindle or get autographed by a massive Idaho potato. Where did this dish from the food Gods come from?

According to Kings River Life, sources have conflicting points in history when we started mashing potatoes:

Some sources say the actual recipe for mashed potatoes originated in 1771 when a French man named Antoine Parmentier held a competition on ways to make potatoes. Other sources say that it was the English who came up with mashed potatoes and gravy, somewhere in the 1600s."

Some sources also credit the Incas. The Food We Know is one of those sources:

They were first a staple for the Inca Empire, and for the Spaniards who conquered the Incas and remained in Latin America mining silver. Sailors who returned to Spain from the Andes brought potatoes back along with the silver, and historians have speculated that potatoes not eaten on the voyages were taken ashore and planted before the end of the 16th century."

Let's Dive Into Delicious Secrets

According to You Gov, mashed potatoes are the 2nd most popular American dish. That must mean there are a billion different ways to enjoy them. What are your secrets to a successful bowl of mashed potatoes? We asked this question to Central New York on social media and got the following answers:

The Secret To The Best Mashed Potatoes Thanks To Central New York Mashed potatoes make the world go round. You escape the chaos inside every delicious bite. Mashed potatoes won't betray you, they won't hurt you. They are only there to build you up. How do you make the best mashed potatoes? Here's some secrets from social media.