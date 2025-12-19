New York’s school vaccine mandate is back in the spotlight after a move by the U.S. Supreme Court that’s reopening a debate many thought was settled.

This week, SCOTUS ordered a federal appeals court to take another look at a lawsuit brought by Amish parents who are challenging New York’s decision to eliminate religious exemptions for school-required vaccinations. The order doesn’t change the law right now, but it does reopen the door to a major legal question: where do parental religious rights end, and where public health begin?

Why NY's Vaccine Mandate Is Back in Court

The lawsuit, Miller v. McDonald, dates back to 2019, when New York repealed religious exemptions during a serious measles outbreak in parts of Rockland County and Brooklyn. In March, a federal appeals court sided with the state, calling the mandate a neutral public health law that didn’t violate religious freedom.

The Supreme Court initially passed on the case. But now, that has changed.

On December 8, justices told the Second Circuit to reconsider the ruling using a newer legal standard from Mahmoud v. Taylor, a recent Supreme Court decision involving parental religious objections in public schools.

The Mahmoud Connection

The Mahmoud case centered on parents who objected to LGBTQ-themed lessons on religious grounds. The Supreme Court ruled that schools can’t force participation in instruction that conflicts with a parent’s religious beliefs without notice and an opt-out.

By tying that ruling to New York’s vaccine law, the court is signaling that the mandate must now face tougher scrutiny. If applied, the state could be required to prove that eliminating religious exemptions was not just reasonable, but necessary to protect lives.

What Happens If Religious Exemptions Come Back?

New York ended religious exemptions in 2019 after officials warned they were being abused and putting communities at risk. Under current law, children can’t attend public, private, or parochial schools without required vaccines for diseases like measles and polio. Only medical exemptions are allowed.

If religious exemptions were reinstated, education officials warn it could create major challenges for schools, especially during outbreaks, by forcing them to track and exclude unvaccinated students.

What’s Still True Right Now

Despite the renewed legal fight, nothing has changed yet.

The New York State Department of Health says there are still no non-medical exemptions. Children in daycare, pre-K, and grades K–12 must be vaccinated on schedule, and schools must maintain updated lists of students who lack immunity and may be excluded during outbreaks.

