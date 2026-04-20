Sometimes the internet does its thing… and life gets weird fast.

And that’s exactly what happened to a Central New York man whose resume randomly went viral, even though he wasn’t job hunting.

How a Jonas Brothers Concert Started It All

Back in November, Scott Kelly (a Fort Drum veteran now living in Baldwinsville) became an unexpected internet sensation after someone spotted his resume… at a Jonas Brothers concert.

A TikTok video showing someone reviewing his resume mid-concert took off, with millions of people wishing him luck on a job interview he didn’t even have. Brands and even the Jonas Brothers joined in on the fun.

From Viral Moment to National TV

That unexpected internet fame led to something most people only dream about: an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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Kelly shared his story on national TV, talked about his military experience, and used the moment to support other veterans navigating life after service.

What Happened After the Fallon Appearance

Kelly told Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that he got called into a meeting at his Syracuse job the very next day. He says the company was unhappy he appeared on national TV, even though he took approved time off and didn’t mention his employer during the interview.

Weeks later, his position was eliminated.

The company says the decision had nothing to do with his TV appearance, calling it part of a broader shift in direction.

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Still… the timing has people raising some eyebrows.

What He’s Doing Now

As for Kelly, he’s not letting it slow him down.

He’s finishing up his MBA, building his own consulting business, and focusing on his podcast covering national security and military topics.