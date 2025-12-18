New York State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 55-year-old man reported missing by his family. Investigators say the case involves travel plans connected to Central New York, including Syracuse.

State Police out of SP Fulton are attempting to locate Scott E. Brien, who has not been in contact with his family for several weeks.

What Police Know So Far

According to State Police, family members last spoke with Brien on October 31, 2025. His last known contact was on November 3, 2025, when he told someone he was leaving to travel to Syracuse.

Investigators say Brien did not have access to a vehicle at the time he was last heard from. Since then, there has been no confirmed contact, prompting concern from family and law enforcement.

Description of Scott E. Brien

Police provided the following description to help identify Brien:

Age: 55

Height: Approximately 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: Around 160 pounds

Eye color: Blue

Anyone who may have seen Brien or has information about where he may be staying is asked to come forward.

How You Can Help

New York State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Scott E. Brien’s whereabouts to contact New York State Police in Fulton at (315) 598-2112.

When calling, reference case number NY2501107587.

Tips can be shared directly with State Police, and authorities stress that even small details could be important.

Who Is Handling the Case

The investigation is being handled by New York State Police Troop D, which covers much of Central New York, including Oneida, Rome, and surrounding communities.

Residents with information can also reach Troop D by email at dpio@troopers.ny.gov.

