An Upstate New York school district is warning the community to stay away from its Facebook page after a hacker took control and started posting inappropriate content.

What Happened to the Scotia-Glenville Schools Facebook Page

The issue involves the Scotia-Glenville Central School District, which serves about 2,500 students near Schenectady, New York.

According to the district, a malicious actor gained administrative access to its Facebook page early Sunday morning and began posting content the district says it would never condone, including video clips from the show Two and a Half Men.

Officials made it clear the content does not reflect the district in any way.

How the Hack Happened

The district says this was not a breach of school systems or student data.

Instead, the hack originated from a personal account belonging to a communications staff member who had access to manage the Facebook page.

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That account was compromised, which gave the hacker control of the district’s page.

What Authorities Are Doing Now

The situation is now being investigated by both the FBI and New York State Police Troop G Cybersecurity Crime Unit.

The district has also reported the issue to Facebook multiple times, but says the response process was slower than expected because the content does not fall into the most urgent categories. That made recovery longer than they would like. They have since regained control of the page.

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