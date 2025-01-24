2 New York School Officials Arrested For Stealing From At-Risk Youth
Two former school officials are accused of misusing $50,000 that was intended for at-risk students, splurging on luxury handbags, jewelry, and private school fees for relatives.
The accused, former Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District superintendent Oliver Levy and ex-security system specialist Surendra Kumar, are now facing serious criminal charges, according to the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.
School Officials Accused of Diverting Funds for Personal Luxuries
Prosecutors allege that Levy, 55, of Stony Point, and Kumar, 48, of Yonkers, orchestrated a scheme between July 2018 and June 2022 to misuse the Westchester district's funds. The duo reportedly purchased 168 gift cards, but instead of allocating all of them toward school needs, they spent approximately $50,000 on personal expenses. These included veterinary services, extravagant handbags, and private school tuition for their relatives.
Levy and Kumar were initially arrested in May 2024, but this week, they faced upgraded charges. Those counts include grand larceny as crimes of public corruption, grand larceny, and corrupting the government. Both pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Levy began his career in 2008 as a teacher’s aide and rose to the rank of superintendent. Levy was placed on leave following the allegations, but his contract expired while he was on leave and was not renewed.
