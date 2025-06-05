How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget

Summer in Central New York has always meant sunny days, backyard BBQs, and figuring out how to survive July without turning your home into an oven. But this year? It might cost you.

According to a new national report, the average household electricity bill is expected to climb to $784 this summer. That's a 6.2% jump from last year, and the highest in over a decade. Even worse? Experts say that number is expected to keep rising as temperatures continue to soar and inflation drives utility costs higher.

But here's the good news: You don't have to choose between sweating through your sheets and blowing your budget. There are practical ways to beat the heat and the power bill.

Surviving the Summer Heat

Heat isn't just uncomfortable, it can be deadly. The National Weather Service says extreme heat kills more people than any other weather event in the U.S. each year. Low-income and vulnerable households, particularly those without air conditioning, are hit hardest.

Luckily, New York is one of only 26 states offering summer cooling assistance through programs like HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program), but recent federal budget cuts mean help may be harder to find.

It’s going to be hot. It’s going to be expensive. But with a few small changes, like thermostat tweaks and drawing the curtains, you can stay cool without sweating the electric bill.