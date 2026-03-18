Gas prices creeping up again? Cool, cool… love that for us

If filling up your tank is starting to feel personal, you’re not alone. But before you start rage-Googling “how to live within walking distance of everything,” there are actually a few simple ways to stretch your gas a little further, without completely changing your life.

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8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM



