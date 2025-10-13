One of the most talked-about sporting events will be coming back to Central New York.

Fans who’ve seen it before know exactly what’s coming… and if you haven’t, you’re in for a serious treat. It’s part baseball, part party, and completely bananas.

Tickets for the 2026 stop will be harder to snag than tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, so you’ll want to act quick.

Banana Ball Returns to Syracuse

Banana Ball is a wild, fast-paced baseball phenomenon made famous by the Savannah Bananas. And they will make its return to NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse for two games on September 11 and 12, 2026.

But this time, there’s a twist: instead of the Savannah Bananas, fans will get to see The Firefighters take on The Texas Tailgaters as part of the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL).

If you’ve never seen Banana Ball before, imagine baseball mixed with a circus, a pep rally, and a TikTok trend, all happening at once. It’s chaotic, hilarious, and totally worth it.

How to Score Tickets to the Savannah Bananas

Fans hoping to score seats need to enter the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets by October 31. Standard tickets start at $35, with official sales expected to open about two months before game day.

