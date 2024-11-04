Did You See Saturday Night Live Mention The Mohawk Valley?

Did you see Saturday Night Live include the Mohawk Valley in a political sketch with John Mulaney?

Comedian John Mulaney's November 2nd 2024 Saturday Night Live episode featured a fake political ad, "New York City Council Campaign," which found Mulaney portraying candidate Harvey Epstein. Epstein, whose a real person running for office with names that draws unfortunate associations, thought the sketch was funny:

The real Harvey Epstein shared the sketch on his social media platforms — because any press is good press? — and joked, "I agree, let's not call it Epstein's Island," adding a laughter emoji."

According to NBC, Harvey Epstein is a New York Assembly member representing District 74, which includes much of lower Manhattan and Midtown East. On May 18, 2024, he announced his candidacy for New York City Council district D2.

In the skit below, there is a scene that directly references the Mohawk Valley is at the 1:29 mark:

In the clip, Epstein aka Mulaney said the following: "When the Mohawk Valley miners went on strike, Epstein had their back!" Then the voiceover added "Epstein looks out for minors."

Of course, we truly don't have a massive mining operation here in the Mohawk Valley, unless you consider all of the mining happening for Herkimer Diamonds.

Mulaney's SNL episode was the last one before the 2024 presidential election on November 5th. As such, it played a major role the entire night, from a cold open featuring Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to an election edition of "What's That Name" with a cameo from Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

