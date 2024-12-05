Saratoga Race Course is gearing up for a blockbuster 2025, offering two exciting additions to its already legendary summer schedule: an expanded Belmont Stakes Racing Festival and a brand-new July 4th Racing Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about why you won't want to miss these events!

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival: Bigger and Better

For the second year in a row, Saratoga will host the prestigious Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. Belmont Park is currently undergoing a stunning renovation, set to be completed in 2026.

The 2025 Festival will add an extra day, racing from Wednesday, June 4 to Sunday, June 8, and features five days of races and entertainment.

The 157th running of the Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 7. Mark your calendar.

New This Year: July 4th Racing Festival

For the first time, the track will host a July 4th Racing Festival from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6. This festival serves as the start to Saratoga’s traditional 40-day summer meet, which will kick off on July 10 and run through Labor Day.

Saratoga Set to Shine in 2025 with Exciting New Racing Events

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and rich history, Saratoga Race Course offers a summer escape like no other. “There is nothing in sports that compares with the energy at Saratoga Race Course,” said NYRA President & CEO David O’Rourke. With nine additional live race days outside of the traditional summer meet, 2025 promises to be a season to remember.

Tickets and hospitality packages for both the Belmont and the July 4th Racing Festival will go on sale in early 2025, so start planning now!

For more information visit NYRA.com/2025.