How You Can See Castles Made Of Ice In New York

If you're looking for a magical winter experience in New York, witnessing the construction and splendor of ice palaces is a must.

Since 1898, the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival has featured an Ice Palace as its centerpiece. Constructed annually by volunteers on the shores of Lake Flower's Pontiac Bay, it's built from thousands of ice blocks harvested from the lake. There's a unique design each year to match the festival's theme. The theme for 2025: Music Legends.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

The 2025 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is scheduled for January 31st to February 9th. Visitors can explore the Ice Palace free of charge, both during the day and at night to see the castle displayed with colorful lights. The carnival also features events like parades, fireworks, and performances.

Ice Castles in New York

Additionally, The village of Mayville and the nonprofit Inspire Good of Western New York has confirmed that the Mayville Winter Festival will return this year.

The festival, located at Lakeside Park extends throughout the Town of Chautauqua. This year's festival will feature a variety of attractions, including a village-wide music festival, expanded business hours for shopping, and a food and drink showcase. The event’s hallmark, the Mayville Ice Castle, is also set to return after warm weather prevented the castle from being built the last two years, instead being replaced by a wooden castle.

Lake George similarly had weather-related issues that caused early closures of both Winter Realms and Ice Castles in previous years.

The Mayville Winter Festival takes place February 14 to 16.

