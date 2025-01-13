Munson Hosts 48 Hours Special On Sara Anne Wood’s Case

The memory of 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood, who was abducted in 1993, remains a powerful force behind the Ride for Missing Children Mohawk Valley, an annual event held every June. The ride symbolizes hope, awareness, and education to prevent similar tragedies, and this year, organizers are working to remind the community of its origins.

On Wednesday, January 15, a special screening of the CBS documentary “48 Hours: The Unending Search for Sara Anne Wood” will be held at Munson at 6pm. Hosted by First Source Federal Credit Union and the Ride for Missing Children, the event aims to educate a new generation and honor Sara’s legacy.

What Happened to Sara Anne Wood?

Sara was last seen riding her bike home from church in Frankfort, New York around 2:30 pm on August 18, 1993. The community rallied, spreading her photo across the nation, while local and national law enforcement worked tirelessly to find her.

It's believed that Sara was kidnapped less than half a mile from her own home by convicted child killer Lewis Stephen Lent Jr.

Lent pleaded guilty to Sara's abduction and murder and to the murder of twelve-year-old boy James Bernardo, whom he had murdered in 1990. Lent is currently serving life in prison. But, Sara has never been found and her case is open.

Read More: Family Pleads for Help Finding Missing Oswego Woman

Sara's abduction and murder inspired numerous initiatives by law enforcement and the public to raise public vigilance regarding missing children and safety to prevent child abduction and exploitation. Sara's family also established the Sara Anne Wood Rescue Center, which became a New York branch of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In 1995, the tragedy inspired seven cyclists from the Mohawk Valley to ride to Washington, D.C., on National Missing Children’s Day, advocating for stronger child safety laws. The effort grew into the Ride for Missing Children, which now is capped at 400 riders each year, with a waiting list of participants.

What is the Ride for Missing Children?

The Munson event is the official kickoff to the 2025 ride season, scheduled for Friday, June 6. Organizers hope to inspire new participants and volunteers while raising funds for the ride’s mission.

Admission to the screening is free, but there's a suggested $5 donation to support the cause. Attendees can learn more about the ride, sign up, or volunteer. The event is being held to remind riders of its mission.

To register for the screening or learn more about the ride, visit the official websites:

