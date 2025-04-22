Looking to refresh your bookshelf without spending a dime? In honor of World Book Day and Earth Month, Sangertown Square is inviting book lovers to give old stories a new life at its Sustainable Book Swap, happening Wednesday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Center Court.

The event is free and family-friendly. Those attending can bring gently used books and exchange them for “new-to-you” reads, an eco-friendly way to celebrate the joy of reading while reducing waste.

Swap Books, Save the Planet

Organizers say the book swap helps minimize landfill waste, promote literacy, and support the idea that stories deserve second chances.

Rachel Davis/TSM Rachel Davis/TSM loading...

Whether you’re a parent with outgrown children’s books, a student looking to swap out paperbacks, or a lifelong reader with an overflowing shelf, this is your chance to declutter and discover something new.

Read More: Beaver Missing After Escaping Enclosure at Central New York Zoo

Fun for Kids, Too

Got little ones in tow? Kids can create their own custom bookmarks at a fun crafting station, and leave with both a keepsake and a pre-loved book to call their own.

Where: Sangertown Square Mall, Center Court, New Hartford, NY

When: Wednesday, April 23 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Who Can Attend: Everyone! Especially families, book lovers, and eco-conscious locals

So gather those books you’ve already read, grab the kids, and head to Sangertown Square for a wholesome mid-week outing. You might walk away with a new favorite novel, a new family tradition, and a smaller carbon footprint.