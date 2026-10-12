Christmas may still be a couple of months away, but it's never too early to start spreading a little holiday cheer. And this year, something as simple as a shoebox could make a big difference in a child's life.

Churches across Central New York are getting ready to participate in Operation Christmas Child, a worldwide holiday giving project that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items to children in need.

The best part? You don't have to travel far to help. Several locations throughout the Utica, Rome, and Mohawk Valley areas will be accepting donations in November.

What Is Operation Christmas Child?

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization that has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts since 1993.

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Over the years, more than 244 million shoeboxes have made their way to children in more than 175 countries and territories, including communities affected by poverty, war, disease, and natural disasters.

This year, the organization hopes to reach 12.8 million children around the world.

How to Pack a Christmas Shoebox

This is a great holiday project to do with the kids, your coworkers, a church group, or even a few friends.

All you need is a shoebox and a little holiday spirit.

Fill your box with age-appropriate gifts like small toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Think coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals, toothbrushes, and other useful goodies.

Samaritan's Purse has a complete guide to packing a shoebox to help you choose what to include and what to leave out.

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You can also donate $10 through the organization's Follow Your Box program to receive a tracking label that allows you to find out where your gift ends up.

Where to Drop Off Christmas Shoeboxes in Central New York

National Collection Week runs November 16 through November 23, 2026, and several local churches will serve as drop-off locations.

Crosspoint Church - Whitesboro

317 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20: 6–8 PM Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 AM–Noon Sunday, Nov. 22: 1–3 PM Monday, Nov. 23: 7:30–11:30 AM Centerpoint Church - Barneveld 8021 State Route 12, Barneveld Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20: 6–8 PM Saturday, Nov. 21: 8 AM–2 PM Sunday, Nov. 22: 9:30 AM–Noon Monday, Nov. 23: 8–10 AM Mohawk Reformed Church - Mohawk 20 South Otsego Street, Mohawk Monday, Nov. 16: 4–7 PM Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 AM–1 PM Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10 AM–1 PM and 5–7 PM Thursday, Nov. 19: 5–7 PM Friday, Nov. 20: 10 AM–1 PM Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 AM–1 PM Sunday, Nov. 22: 10 AM–2 PM Monday, Nov. 23: 8–10 AM Resurrection Life Church - Rome 628 Floyd Avenue, Rome Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16–21: 10 AM–Noon Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 17 and 19: 5–7 PM Sunday, Nov. 22: 12:30–2:30 PM Monday, Nov. 23: 8:30–10:30 AM Verona Seventh Day Baptist - Verona 6773 Blackmans Corners Road, Verona Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20: 1–4 PM Saturday, Nov. 21: 2–4 PM Sunday, Nov. 22: 1–4 PM Monday, Nov. 23: 10 AM–Noon Living Stones - Leonardsville 2068 State Route 8, Leonardsville Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16, 18 and 19: 10 AM–Noon Tuesday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 20: 4–6 PM Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 AM–Noon Sunday, Nov. 22: 1–3 PM Monday, Nov. 23: 8–10 AM Resurrection Life Fellowship - Madison 7065 State Route 20, Madison Monday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16, 19 and 20: 6–8 PM Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 18: 11 AM–1 PM Saturday, Nov. 21: 11 AM–1 PM Sunday, Nov. 22: 10:30 AM–1:30 PM Monday, Nov. 23: 11 AM–1 PM

Can't Make It to a Drop-Off Location? You Can Still Help

If you're short on time or would rather do your shopping from the couch, there's another option.

Operation Christmas Child offers a Build a Shoebox Online program that allows you to select gifts virtually without ever leaving home.

You can also search for additional collection sites by city or ZIP code through the official drop-off location finder.