Central New York Churches Collecting Christmas Gifts for Children Around the World
Christmas may still be a couple of months away, but it's never too early to start spreading a little holiday cheer. And this year, something as simple as a shoebox could make a big difference in a child's life.
Churches across Central New York are getting ready to participate in Operation Christmas Child, a worldwide holiday giving project that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items to children in need.
The best part? You don't have to travel far to help. Several locations throughout the Utica, Rome, and Mohawk Valley areas will be accepting donations in November.
What Is Operation Christmas Child?
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization that has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts since 1993.
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Over the years, more than 244 million shoeboxes have made their way to children in more than 175 countries and territories, including communities affected by poverty, war, disease, and natural disasters.
This year, the organization hopes to reach 12.8 million children around the world.
How to Pack a Christmas Shoebox
This is a great holiday project to do with the kids, your coworkers, a church group, or even a few friends.
All you need is a shoebox and a little holiday spirit.
Fill your box with age-appropriate gifts like small toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Think coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals, toothbrushes, and other useful goodies.
Samaritan's Purse has a complete guide to packing a shoebox to help you choose what to include and what to leave out.
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You can also donate $10 through the organization's Follow Your Box program to receive a tracking label that allows you to find out where your gift ends up.
Where to Drop Off Christmas Shoeboxes in Central New York
National Collection Week runs November 16 through November 23, 2026, and several local churches will serve as drop-off locations.
Crosspoint Church - Whitesboro
317 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro
Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20: 6–8 PM
Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 AM–Noon
Sunday, Nov. 22: 1–3 PM
Monday, Nov. 23: 7:30–11:30 AM
Centerpoint Church - Barneveld
8021 State Route 12, Barneveld
Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20: 6–8 PM
Saturday, Nov. 21: 8 AM–2 PM
Sunday, Nov. 22: 9:30 AM–Noon
Monday, Nov. 23: 8–10 AM
Mohawk Reformed Church - Mohawk
20 South Otsego Street, Mohawk
Monday, Nov. 16: 4–7 PM
Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 AM–1 PM
Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10 AM–1 PM and 5–7 PM
Thursday, Nov. 19: 5–7 PM
Friday, Nov. 20: 10 AM–1 PM
Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 AM–1 PM
Sunday, Nov. 22: 10 AM–2 PM
Monday, Nov. 23: 8–10 AM
Resurrection Life Church - Rome
628 Floyd Avenue, Rome
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16–21: 10 AM–Noon
Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 17 and 19: 5–7 PM
Sunday, Nov. 22: 12:30–2:30 PM
Monday, Nov. 23: 8:30–10:30 AM
Verona Seventh Day Baptist - Verona
6773 Blackmans Corners Road, Verona
Monday–Friday, Nov. 16–20: 1–4 PM
Saturday, Nov. 21: 2–4 PM
Sunday, Nov. 22: 1–4 PM
Monday, Nov. 23: 10 AM–Noon
Living Stones - Leonardsville
2068 State Route 8, Leonardsville
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16, 18 and 19: 10 AM–Noon
Tuesday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 20: 4–6 PM
Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 AM–Noon
Sunday, Nov. 22: 1–3 PM
Monday, Nov. 23: 8–10 AM
Resurrection Life Fellowship - Madison
7065 State Route 20, Madison
Monday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16, 19 and 20: 6–8 PM
Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 18: 11 AM–1 PM
Saturday, Nov. 21: 11 AM–1 PM
Sunday, Nov. 22: 10:30 AM–1:30 PM
Monday, Nov. 23: 11 AM–1 PM
Can't Make It to a Drop-Off Location? You Can Still Help
If you're short on time or would rather do your shopping from the couch, there's another option.
Operation Christmas Child offers a Build a Shoebox Online program that allows you to select gifts virtually without ever leaving home.
You can also search for additional collection sites by city or ZIP code through the official drop-off location finder.
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Gallery Credit: Erica Russell