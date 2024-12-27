Winter’s back. Shocking, right? Happens every year. But what doesn’t feel like clockwork is that heaviness some of us feel when the sun decides to ghost us for months. That blah feeling? It has a name—Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD for short. And yeah, it really does suck. Let’s dive into what SAD is, what it feels like, and what you can do about it.

What Is SAD (aka Seasonal Affective Disorder)?

SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, is a type of depression linked to—you guessed it—seasonal changes. For most people, it kicks in during fall and overstays its welcome through winter. It’s not just about feeling a little off; SAD can drain your energy, mess with your sleep, and make your world feel a bit darker—literally and figuratively.

Read More: 13 Bizarre Laws In New York That Will Blow Your Mind

According to the Mayo Clinic, SAD symptoms often improve when spring and summer roll around, bringing back those longer, sunnier days. But until then, it’s all about finding ways to cope and feel more like yourself.

Canva/TSM loading...

How Do You Know If You Have SAD?

The National Institute of Mental Health breaks it down like this: SAD shares many symptoms with regular depression, such as:

Feeling down most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you used to love

Changes in appetite or weight

Sleep issues (either too much or too little)

Low energy or sluggishness

Difficulty concentrating

Hopelessness or even thoughts of self-harm

Read More: The Most Dangerous Places In New York State Revealed

For winter-pattern SAD, there are a few extras:

Sleeping way more than usual (hello, hibernation mode)

Craving carbs like you’re prepping for a pasta marathon

Weight gain

Wanting to avoid social situations

Canva/TSM loading...

How Can You Treat SAD?

Good news: there are effective ways to manage SAD. Treatments range from light therapy to lifestyle tweaks. Here are some suggestions:

Light Therapy: Sit near a light therapy box daily to mimic natural sunlight. Get Outside: Even a short walk in the daylight can make a difference. Brighten Your Space: Open curtains or use brighter bulbs at home and work. Stay Active: Exercise boosts those feel-good endorphins. Healthy Eating: A nutrient-rich diet can help stabilize mood. Mind-Body Practices: Yoga, meditation, or even creative hobbies like music or art therapy can help.

Can Your Diet Fight SAD?

Yes, food can make a difference! Consider these mood-boosting options:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids : Found in salmon, rainbow trout, flax seeds, and walnuts.

: Found in salmon, rainbow trout, flax seeds, and walnuts. Berries : A natural sugar fix with benefits—opt for blueberries, strawberries, or blackberries.

: A natural sugar fix with benefits—opt for blueberries, strawberries, or blackberries. Dark Chocolate : Rich in mood-lifting compounds (as if you needed an excuse).

: Rich in mood-lifting compounds (as if you needed an excuse). Herbal Teas: Green tea, in particular, can help reduce stress and inflammation.

Read More: New York Schools Required to Plan for Extreme Heat Relief

Canva/TSM loading...

Don’t Struggle Alone

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or hopeless, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text HELLO to 741741, or visit the Lifeline Chat online. You’re never alone, and help is always available.

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor