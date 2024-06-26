Running Not For You? Utica Boiler’FAKER’ Is Here

The Boilermaker is one of the country's premiere road races, with athletes from all over the world congregating in Utica to run it-- but let's face it, running ain't everyone's cup of tea.

If you're somebody who enjoys the IDEA of the Boilermaker, but may not actually want to RUN the Boilermaker, then you might want to consider: The BoilerFAKER. That's right, a fake Boilermaker. The average Joe's event.

Calling itself "Less than a race," the Boilerfaker asks you for a very modest physical commitment: Walk 1.1 miles from the Beer Hub located at 2643 Genesee Street in Utica to the Uptown Theatre, at 2014 Genesee Street. This event is being sponsored by the Uptown.

"Be part of an Uptown tradition and join us on a 1.1 mile walk through beautiful South Utica — starting at the Beer Hub and ending at the Uptown."

Here's a schedule of the evening:

5:00 - Starting line pre-race social hour

6:00 - The walk begins!

6:30 - Finish line party at the Uptown with music from Life is A Party and costume contest for Best Fitness Wear. (And good times with our neighbors The Green Onion Pub.)

Sign up now at uptownutica.org for early discounted registration. Your registration fee includes a t-shirt, drink ticket, and 1.1 mile race sticker.

"How far will you go for a good cause? If you said "a short distance" then we have the fundraising walk for you"

