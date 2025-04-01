A Herkimer man has been arrested following a grand jury indictment related to a 2023 incident involving a child.

According to the Herkimer Police Department, Ronald Nichols, 46, was taken into custody on March 28 and charged with:

Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Police say the charges are based on an allegation that Nichols, a Level 2 Sex Offender, had sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 13.

Nichols was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $300,000 surety bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Herkimer Police Department, with assistance from Herkimer County Child Protective Services and the Herkimer County Children’s Advocacy Center (YWCA).

No further information has been released at this time.