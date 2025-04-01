Central New York Man Charged with Child Rape

Central New York Man Charged with Child Rape

Canva/TSM

A Herkimer man has been arrested following a grand jury indictment related to a 2023 incident involving a child.

According to the Herkimer Police Department, Ronald Nichols, 46, was taken into custody on March 28 and charged with:

  • Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Police say the charges are based on an allegation that Nichols, a Level 2 Sex Offender, had sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 13.

Nichols was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $300,000 surety bond.

The investigation was conducted by the Herkimer Police Department, with assistance from Herkimer County Child Protective Services and the Herkimer County Children’s Advocacy Center (YWCA).

Read More: Sex Offender Charged After Luring Attempt in Upstate New York

No further information has been released at this time.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: crime

More From 96.9 WOUR