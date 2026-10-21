Christmas is still a couple of months away, but the City of Rome is already getting into the holiday spirit. And they need a little help finding the perfect tree.

Not the kind you pick up at a Christmas tree farm, either. Rome is looking for a BIG one, and it could be growing right in your backyard.

The city is searching for a special evergreen to serve as its community Christmas tree for the 2026 holiday season. So, if you've got a towering tree that's getting a little too big for your property, this could be your chance to give it one last moment to shine.

What Kind of Christmas Tree Is Rome Looking For?

Not just any tree will do. The city has a few requirements for its future holiday centerpiece.

Height: Between 30 and 40 feet tall.

Between 30 and 40 feet tall. Type: Blue spruce is preferred, but other evergreen varieties will be considered.

Blue spruce is preferred, but other evergreen varieties will be considered. Location: The tree must be somewhere crews can safely inspect, remove and transport it.

And yes, the tree needs to be donated.

Continuing a Special Rome Christmas Tradition

The search comes after the loss of the Christmas tree that once stood in Veterans Park.

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Last year, the city was able to keep the tradition alive by using a tree on city property that had been damaged during summer storms and needed to be removed.

This year, they're hoping someone in the community can help.

How to Donate a Christmas Tree in Rome

Think you've got the perfect tree? Or maybe you've spotted one on someone else's property that would make a beautiful community Christmas tree?

The city wants to hear about it.

Residents and property owners can submit a tree for consideration here.

You'll need to provide the tree's location, approximate height and contact information for the property owner.

Just imagine seeing a tree that once stood in your yard all lit up for the holidays, bringing a little Christmas magic to the entire community.

That's a pretty special way to spread some holiday cheer.